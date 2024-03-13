Ghana’s men’s 4x100m medley relay team has unexpectedly withdrawn from the final scheduled for Wednesday night.

This surprising development was confirmed on Wednesday evening when Ghana was noticeably absent from the official race start list.

Despite speculation, there has been no official reason provided for this decision.

The local supporters had high hopes for the team, which included Abeiku Jackson, Kow Jackson, Harry Stacey, and Niklas Yeboah, to conclude what has been a rather successful game for Team Ghana.

In swimming, Ghana secured two medals overall, both earned by Abeiku Jackson in the 50m and 100m butterfly events.