Ghanaian swimmer, Harry Stacey narrowly missed securing a medal in the men’s 50m freestyle final, clinching the fifth position with a time of 23.15 seconds.

Having outpaced his teammate Abeiku Jackson in the heats, Stacey had high hopes of contributing to Ghana’s swimming medal tally, which currently stands at two.

Unfortunately, Stacey’s performance in the final fell just short of medal contention.

The gold medal was claimed by Egypt’s Ali Khalafala, clocking in at 22.02 seconds, with South Africa’s Clayton Jimmie and Namibia’s Alexander Skinner securing second and third place respectively.

Stacey was also slated to compete as part of Ghana’s men’s 4x100m medley team, but they withdrew from the final due to unforeseen circumstances.