Abu Kamoko, the son of former Ghanaian boxer Brimah Kamoko, has revealed why he was unable to win a gold medal in the boxing category in the just-ended 2023 African Games.

Abu was one of Ghana’s impressive representatives at the African Games, having reached the final of his weight category.

However, he suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Algerian opponent Kanouni Ousama in the final, which meant he was unable to win a gold medal.

Having settled for silver, Abu has now explained that he wasn’t feeling well before the final but had to fight on after taking medicine.

Speaking on Sports Nite on Asempa FM, Abu revealed that he did not have enough rest for the final bout compared to his colleagues.

He was, however, quick to apologise for not meeting the expectations of Ghanaians and said he would do better next time.

Meanwhile, Ghana ended the African Games with four gold medals from boxing after Joseph Commey, Samuel Takyi, Amadu Mohammed and Mohammed Aryeetey all won their final bouts.

Watch video below