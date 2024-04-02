

Seven persons have picked forms to contest the upcoming primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu Constituency when nominations opened on Tuesday.

They include former Ghana Football Association (GJA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who has been tipped the forerunner, four-time aspirant, Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, popularly known as ‘Ejisu Bronii’ and Portia Acheampong Abronye, the wife of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe ‘Abronye’.

The rest are Presiding Member(PM) of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Helena Mensah, Kingsley Karikari Mensah, constituency second Vice Chairman, Kwabena Boateng and a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entreprenuerial Development (AAMUSTED), Dr Evans Duah.

This comes after a meeting with party leadership in the region for some aspirants to rescind their decision to succeed late MP, John Kumah.



Ahead of nominations, posters of about ten people went viral on social media.

However, the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has said the internal mechanism established to reduce the number of aspirants has yielded results.

Some of the potential aspirants were in a closed-door meeting with former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Mr. Kyei Mensah Bonsu, at a meeting with some traditional and religious leaders and party executives in Suame constituency revealed steps to get some persons to rescind the decision to contest.

Though Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu would not give details, he said only four aspirants are expected to pick up forms.

It is however not clear how the number has now increased to seven.

Meanwhile, the primary has been set for April 13, 2024.

