Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has confirmed some persons who showed interest in contesting the upcoming parliamentary primaries at Ejisu have rescinded their decision.

It comes after a meeting with party leadership in the region.

Many party members have shown interest in the seat, following demise of Member of Parliament, John Kumah.

But Mr. Antwi Boasiako revealed that, the internal mechanism established to reduce the number of aspirants has yielded results.

Meanwhile, posters of about ten people have been sighted on social media as the party opens nomination today.

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, is the frontrunner in the race.

