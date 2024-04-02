An NGO called Tim Africa Aid Ghana has supported the Goaso Government Hospital in the Ahafo Region with a center for the treatment of Neglected Tropical Diseases.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the facility to the hospital, a member of the NGO, Isaac Kwabena Kakpeibe explained to Adom News that, they realized the hospital lacked well-equipped space to provide the needed treatment for neglected tropical diseases such as yaws, Buruli ulcer, leprosy, trypanosomiasis and others.

Hence, the NGO deemed it prudent to offer support.

He said persons with these diseases often shy away from visiting the hospital for treatment because of the stigma.

The Medical Superintendent at Goaso Government Hospital, Dr James Ankamah on behalf of the facility thanked the NGO for the gesture and assured to make good use of the facility.

He said, that with this facility available, the hospital will improve in handling Neglected Tropical Diseases at the Goaso enclave.

