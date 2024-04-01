The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has announced an adjustment in the fees for passport applications effective today, April 1, 2024.

The fees have been raised from GH¢100 to ¢500 for the 32-page booklet and to ¢644 for the 48-page booklet under the standard service.

Expedited service is now at ¢800 for a 48-page booklet and ¢700 for a 32-page booklet.

This move comes after the Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey proposed to Parliament’s Committee on Subsidiary Legislation last December the necessity to reassess the fees.

The aim is to enable the Ministry to mitigate losses in the printing of passport booklets.

“It is time for Ghanaians to pay realistic prices for passports they acquire to travel beginning next year.

“Ghanaians pay just about GH¢100 for a passport yet to produce one passport booklet it costs GH¢400 which means that for every passport that an applicant acquires, the government has to put in GH¢300 and this is not sustainable,” she said.

