The Majority in Parliament has apologized to Ghanaians for the sudden revision of the passport application fee.

Acknowledging the unexpected nature of the fee adjustment, they said despite the increase, Ghana still maintains one of the most affordable rates compared to neighboring countries.

They also stressed that, the passport no longer functions as a national identification document and that only a small fraction of the population, approximately 20%, utilizes this service.

The Majority stated that, the burden of passport payment has primarily fallen on the government, although they acknowledged that the magnitude of the increase was significant.

Former Ranking Member on the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, now the Chair of Foreign Affairs, Andy Appiah Kubi, addressed the press, arguing that the fee adjustment would enable applicants to access the service more efficiently nationwide, thereby reducing congestion, particularly in Accra.

READ ALSO: