The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong is shocked at the public backlash over the increase in passport fees.

In his view, Ghana’s passport fee is the cheapest in the sub-region thus Ghanaians must brace themselves to pay the full amount.

“We are the cheapest when it comes to passport fees. Because of hypocrisy and politics, then we start to lambast. We have to level with Ghanaians and tell them the truth” Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

According to him, the cost of producing each passport is substantial, far exceeding what applicants currently pay.

The deputy Foreign Minister noted that, government’s subsidy of passport fees is woefully inadequate which has adversely impacted their operations.

“The financial support from the government cannot continue and this is affecting even our operations” he bemoaned.

To Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong, Ghana’s passport fee is relatively low as compared to neighboring countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced upward adjustments in its fees and charges for services effective Monday, April 1, 2024.

The Ministry, in a statement, clarified that this decision aligns with the 2023 fees and charges regulations, L.I.2481.

But the deputy Foreign Minister underscored the need for change noting that, “we cannot continue to bury our heads in the sand”.

Going forward, Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong was optimism with the increase, revenue streams will improve and processes for passport acquisition will be efficient.

He acknowledged the financial burden on Ghanaians but appealed for their understanding and cooperation in adapting to the new fee structure.

