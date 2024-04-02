Some Ghanaians are kicking against the increase in the prices for passport acquisition by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The new increment means that a standard 32 page passport will now cost 500 cedis from the previous 100 cedis while a 48 page booklet will cost 644 cedis from the previous price of 200.

For expedited services, citizens will have to pay 700 and 800 cedis for a 32 page and 48 page booklet respectively

But speaking to JoyNews, some Ghanaians described the price hike as insensitive.

Others on social media have argued that the price increase is not fair.