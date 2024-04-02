Some Ghanaians are kicking against the increase in the prices for passport acquisition by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The new increment means that a standard 32 page passport will now cost 500 cedis from the previous 100 cedis while a 48 page booklet will cost 644 cedis from the previous price of 200.

For expedited services, citizens will have to pay 700 and 800 cedis for a 32 page and 48 page booklet respectively

But speaking to JoyNews, some Ghanaians described the price hike as insensitive.

Others on social media have argued that the price increase is not fair.

Why is nobody talking about this increase in price for passport application



Chale this government really no try !!

Herh !!!

I swear if I hear anyone talk about NPP or NDC, I fit extend my anger kill that person !!!! — Photo Gbeeee (@laud_kotey) April 1, 2024

Sometimes we talk about everything. Honestly if you can't afford GHS 500 for a passport, how can you afford airline ticket which is from $500* depending on your destination? For me the price doesn't matter but they should process it fast since it is expensive now. — K Dwomoh (@Amaredoe) April 2, 2024

This price increase is not fair. In the US, a passport is $130, and the min. wage is $7.25 per hour. This implies that you need to work for 18 hrs (3 days) to pay for a passport. The daily min. wage in Ghana is GHS 18. You have to work 28 days to pay GHS 500 for a passport. https://t.co/SDWXrLM90h — Nii Okine (@dr_niiokine) April 1, 2024

According to Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, if individuals cannot afford to pay 500 cedis for a passport, then it is unfortunate, as even airline ticket prices are expensive nowadays. pic.twitter.com/N8ryO3Gvqx — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 2, 2024

Messing up the economy and the system… after that they are doing everything possible so that we don’t go out to seek greener pastures??? Tell me anything more wicked and heartless than this. There is no sense of fellow feeling here. — thisisjoey (@thisisjoey3) April 1, 2024

So our president don't want us to leave this country…



Passport fees went from 100gh to 700gh just today ei ei ei ei ei 😩 pic.twitter.com/XjgG0iiyAb — Parker☔𝕏😇 (@realparker_rpr) April 2, 2024

Ghc100 to Ghc500 passport fees increment. Can someone tell me the percentage please. — TiC TAC (@TiCmusicGh) April 2, 2024