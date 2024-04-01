The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry’s decision to increase passport application fees.

The Ministry on April 1, announced an upward adjustment in the passport application fees.

The fees have been raised from GH¢100 to ¢500 for the 32-page booklet and to ¢644 for the 48-page booklet under the standard service.

Expedited service is now at ¢800 for a 48-page booklet and ¢700 for a 32-page booklet.

According to the Ministry, the decision aligns with the 2023 fees and charges regulations, L.I.2481.

But the North Tongu MP in a social media post argued that the “current economic crisis and unprecedented high cost of living make it untenable to impose these draconian fees.”

He stated that, he and his colleagues on the Foreign Affairs Committee had proposed a phased strategy for when economic conditions improve.

However, their recommendations were ignored.

Mr Ablakwa therefore urged the Ministry to immediately reconsider this detrimental action.

See full post below:

