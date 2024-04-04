The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says it will not review the new passport fees.

According to the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the new fees will help generate revenue to enhance service delivery at passport offices across the country.

On April 1, the Ministry adjusted the fees for passport applications, raising them from GH¢100 to ¢500 for the 32-page booklet, and to ¢644 for the 48-page booklet under the standard service.

Following the increase, Ranking member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa assured that his side will demand a review of the fees when the House reconvenes.

“It is a matter we will revisit. We will summon the Ministers and officials from the Ministry to see what can be done because this is really terrible. It is going to add on to the already excruciating hardship and anguish that Ghanaians are going through,” he said

However, speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on April 3, Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong said “If he wants us to come to the committee, we will respect the committee, we will appear before the committee, we will repeat the reasons behind the request and the approval given by parliament for the passport fees.https://www.youtube.com/embed/U3NXrl3-40w

“These figures with the support of the majority of Ghanaians have come to stay. There is nothing he can do about it. He can make his noise out there. If he wants to bring it to the committee, to Parliament, we will meet him on the floor of Parliament. We will discuss it, we will debate it, and at the end of the day, he will fall flat on his face.”

The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister emphasised that the new fee would also help in clearing the backlog of passports at the printing centres.

“We would have money to be able to invest to buy the equipment, the printers, and whatever other stuff that we need to be able to give excellent service.

“With the cash revenue flow, it will become possible for us to approach the suppliers of this equipment and materials and whatever that we need in our work.

“So once we get more computers, once we get more laminating machines, once we get more capturing machines, we will be able to capture more biometrics and therefore the six months, seven months, or eight months appointment days would be reduced.

“At the moment, it is out of control because we don’t have the capturing machines. We do have some but it is not enough,” he added.

