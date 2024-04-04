Residents along the Ofankor-Pokuase-Nsawam road, which is part of the Accra-Kumasi route, are grappling with severe dust generated by the ongoing road construction works.

The air pollution is causing a range of health problems that have alarmed health experts.

According to JoyNews‘ correspondent, Michael Asharley, the road rehabilitation is causing problems for the residents.

“Since they started this road, dust is worrying us too much,” a resident lamented.

An otolaryngologist (nose, ear and throat doctor) at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Agyenim Boateng warned that the dust can be tiny but can get into the lungs and bloodstream.

“Then it goes on into the skin in the nose, the reddish part that you see. It’s a place that has a big surface area to help in conditioning the air making it warm enough for the body and also serves to trap some of the particles that may have escaped.

“Now in its attempt to do that, then the nose will react and be producing the itchiness and the nasal congestion etc,”he said.

One resident, who is pregnant and sells by the roadside, said that she always has to wear a nose mask to protect herself from the dust and pollution.

According to her, when she forgets to wear a nose mask, she suffers severe discomfort.

“I always go for checkups because of my pregnancy. They check me and tell me I am okay. Sometimes, I catch a cold but they give me medicine. I also can’t stay home. I have to come back here and work,” she said.

The residents are urging authorities to frequently dampen the dusty road throughout the construction process.

In response to the residents’ concerns, the construction engineer said that the company is taking steps to improve dust suppression measures.

“We resorted to increasing the frequency as opposed to the chemicals to ensure that the dust is suppressed for a considerable time and now we have that frequency that we envisaged.”

“We have increased the number of water buses. We have about 14 on the road. It used to be 9 initially but as a result of the challenges we are having, we have increased it. We are continuously monitoring the air quality. We are not only talking about dust but other greenhouse gases being monitored,” he said

