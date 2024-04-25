The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has criticized political experts and commentators who have questioned the qualification and readiness of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang should she become Vice President.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was, on Wednesday, officially outdoored as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama for the second time.

Mr Ablakwa, who was on JoyNews’ PM Express to discuss the topic “The Naana Opoku-Agyemang Effect” passionately advocated for a fair appraisal of the former Education Minister.

Mr Ablakwa emphasized Prof Agyemang’s distinguished career and the need to recognize her trailblazing achievements both internationally and domestically.

“I mean, this is somebody who has been a trailblazer, who has been the first on many counts. She is the female Vice Chancellor of a public university, she is the first Ghanaian to head FAWE [the Figuration of African Women Educationist] in Kenya, she is the first Ghanaian to be appointed a Chancellor of the women’s university in Zimbabwe, and she has served on the UNESCO Board.

“Her international pedigree has not been in doubt. So what is it that all these international organizations and institutions find in her? She continues to win so many international accolades. But back home, many people want to question her readiness, whether she’s up for the job of Vice President or otherwise,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa raised concerns about the disparity between Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s international recognition and the scepticism she faces within Ghana.

He noted that despite her impressive credentials and track record, many within the country question her readiness for high-level positions, including the role of Vice President.

Mr Ablakwa challenged this skepticism, pointing to Prof Agyemang’s successful tenure as Vice Chancellor of a prominent university, her leadership in education reforms as Minister of Education, and her pivotal role in the shift system in basic schools.

“When at the Ministry, she was the one who spearheaded our conversion of all our Polytechnics to become technical Universities. She also ensured the abolishment of the shift system for our basic schools. For many decades this had plagued our basic education system.

“She was able to deal with these schools under trees’ phenomenon, and eliminated about 2000 and that helped her to be able to abolish the shift system. So she has done a lot.”

Highlighting these achievements, Mr Ablakwa underscored the importance of acknowledging Prof Agyemang’s substantive contributions over superficial attributes, lamenting a cultural tendency towards “talkers” rather than individuals who deliver tangible results.

“In this country we’re used to the talkers but low on delivery. We’re used to people who like to engage in a lot of razzmatazz instead of substance.”

