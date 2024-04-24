Family members of a 17-year-old boy allegedly launched a vicious attack on health workers at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital.

This was after the teenage boy whose name was only given as Nana Adu died after he was given allegedly given wrong medication at the facility.

The angry family from Kasoa Opeikuma in the Central region accused the hospital staff of medical negligence.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10:00 pm when the family rushed their unconscious 17-year-old to the hospital for treatment.

Sadly, the boy passed away within an hour of his arrival.

In an interview with Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei, the father of the deceased, Daniel Hebibor, accused the health workers of administering wrong medication to his son.

However, the Medical Superintendent of Kasoa Mother and Children Hospital, Dr. Apetogbor Dzedegbe refuted the allegations of negligence.

He stated that, the doctors did everything possible to save the boy’s life.

Meanwhile, the Kasoa District Police Command has arrested three individuals alleged to have assaulted doctors and nurses at the hospital.

