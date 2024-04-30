Legendary actor Agya Koo has responded to comments made by fellow actor Mr Beautiful regarding his involvement in partisan politics and the performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana.

Mr Beautiful, known for his affiliation with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), made remarks suggesting that individuals like Agya Koo should be ashamed to show their faces in public due to their support for the NPP, which has been in power for eight years.

He added that the ruling party has little to account for their years in office, adding that he is disappointed in some celebrities who follow them blindly.

In his response, Agya Koo reminded Mr Beautiful that the beauty of politics, and by extension democracy, is freedom of association, therefore, he should not allow everyone chose the party they will sympathize with.

He acknowledged that while Mr Beautiful is entitled to his political views, he must learn to make submissions without lacing them with insults.

“Mr Beautiful is my brother, but I have come to know that he cannot make political comments without insulting. Why insult someone whose level you may not have reached just because of politics. Whether you are for party A or B, the whole aim is to seek the betterment of the country. Would he not have been impressed with me if I had joined his party,” Agya Koo remarked.

The veteran fears that if care is not taken, Mr Beautiful can make some comments that will incite chaos in the future.

He added that he usually engages in friendly political banter with colleagues, even on set, but he remains unimpressed with Mr Beautiful’s partisan lifestyle.

Agya Koo, speaking at a political event, took the opportunity to caution Mr Beautiful to change his ways for the better.

MORE