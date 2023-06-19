Kumawood actor LilWin was forced to go the extreme to prove his innocence following allegations of teaming with industry stakeholders to sideline legend Agya Koo.

In a entertainment discussion where the issue of film production and blacklisting was in mention, actor Big Akwes accused LilWin of influencing producers to blacklist Agya Koo who was then the most sought after actor so he could reign in Kumawood.

Big Akwes elaborated that LilWin declined to feature in any movie which casted Agya Koo and refused to work with any producer who supports the latter.

However, he denied being the reason for the legend’s blacklisting, swearing on live TV in the name of God, his children, wife and mother that he has no hand in what he is being accused of.

“I have never done anything like that, never. How will you elevate in the industry if you wish anyone’s downfall? If I drag someone down, his money will not be added to mine. Just allow producers do their thing and the best will be selected between the two. I have no problem with Agya Koo neither do I have a problem with Peace and Love producer who casts Agya Koo,” he added.

LilWin defended that the sky is too big to accommodate everyone, hence he needs not throw anyone under the bus to be noted as the best in the industry.

He educated that fame is bound by time and season, and as Agya Koo had reigned for many years, it was only prudent for someone else to take over, and it is fortunate to be him.

