Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North, Collins Augustine Ntim, has stated reasons why most members of the majority caucus have endorsed the candidature of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, Dr Bawumia has earned the respect and unwavering support of many high-profile persons in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because of his diligence, humility, and hard work.

“In the Bible and Quran, God prepares, gives power authority, and wisdom to a person among the lot in every given time to secure victory. At this time, my research and analysis point to Alhaji Bawumia as that leader.

“God has given him the wisdom, his humility, devotedness, and support for President Akufo-Addo in good and bad times, among others showing that if he is given the power, it’ll be a good choice.

“He is someone Ghanaians can accept, he can easily be sold to Ghanaians because of his wisdom and humility. I recommend that all NPP delegates should unite and vote for Dr Bawumia to lead Ghana and continue the good work of Akufo-Addo.”

“Vice President Bawumia has not forced anyone to support him neither has any party leader. It’s contrary to our party rules. We support anyone who has worked hard,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Dr Bawumia who has been tipped as a favorite by some bigwigs of the party faces a major contender, former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen, and nine others.

Over 80 MPs including the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh have declared their support for the Vice President.

Most members of the Majority caucus joined Dr Bawumia to file his nomination forms at the party headquarters on June 16, 2023.

