Managing Director of State Transport Company, Nana Akomea, has justified why Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should be elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

In his view, a party battling a tag as an ‘Akan party’ needs a candidate who can appeal to none Akans ahead of the 2024 general election.

The NPP‘s presidential election is almost a two-horse race between Dr Bawumia and former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.

Having contested in previous flagbearer election with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, people argue that he should be the obvious successor.

STC boss

But Mr Akomea on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said it will be unwise for the NPP to choose an Akan flagbearer again.

He said choosing Dr Bawumia would be a fine opportunity to remove the Akan tag used against the NPP by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

“Dr Bawumia gives us the best chance of getting none Akan votes in the 2024 general election,” he added.

The STC boss underscored the need for the NPP to extinguish any ethnic biases by its opponents as it seeks to retain power and break the eight.