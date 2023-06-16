A 19-year-old Junior High School(JHS) pupil, Shadrach Addy, has drowned in the Densu River after reportedly sneaking out of school to swim with friends.

The incident occurred at Oparekrom in the Nsawam Adoagyiri municipality in the Eastern region Thursday, June 14, 2023, but the body was retrieved on Friday.

According to witnesses, on the fateful day, the deceased, a pupil of Tieku Basic School and his friends went to river Densu to swim without asking for permission from teachers.

While swimming at about 2:00 pm, Shadrach drowned as all efforts to rescue him failed.

The body was swept away by the river but retrieved the next morning around 10:30 am.

The body has been deposited at the Nsawam Government Hospital pending investigation by the Police.

ALSO READ: