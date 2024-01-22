A one year and three months old toddler has died after falling into a bucket of water at Oversees, a suburb of Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North region.

The victim, identified as Agyapong Gibson, reportedly died while playing with a bucket of water.

The grandmother of the deceased, Augustina Osei Bonsu told Adom News that, the water in the bucket was initially meant for the toddler’s bath and was supposed to be disposed off afterward.

She explained that, she had instructed the child’s mother, a 15-year-old Junior High School pupil, to empty the bucket.

However, the mother, occupied with other tasks, did not follow through with the instruction.

Tragically, moments after the grandmother left the house, the toddler, Agyapong Gibson, was playing with the water and accidentally fell into the bucket and drowned.

The Bibiani police have been informed of the incident, and the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue pending a thorough investigation.

The community is left in mourning over the devastating loss of the young child.