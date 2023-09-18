A heartbreaking incident has occurred in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region, as a 14-year-old class six pupil named Akwasi Opoku tragically drowned in River Numia at Ataase Nkwanta.

According to reports from the area, the young boy went to the riverside with some friends and decided to swim but drowned in the process.

Asante Boateng Abusuapanin, a spokesperson for the deceased family said they are devastated.

He revealed that, Akwasi Opoku had recently lost his grandparents who raised him. The Abusuapanin hoped the body will be recovered for a befitting burial.

Meanwhile, local traditionalists are demanding eggs, schnapps, and minerals to perform rituals aimed at locating the boy’s body.

Residents have expressed shock and sorrow over the incident, emphasizing the significant impact Akwasi Opoku’s death will have on their tight-knit community.