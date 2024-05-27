Residents of Alajo-Accra came together to rescue a young man who was drowning in a large drain after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in the area today.

The quick response and teamwork of the community members ensured the man’s safety amidst the challenging conditions.

Per reports gathered, the man was attempting to cross the drainage when he accidentally slipped and fell into the rushing floodwaters.

Due to the intensity of the water, he struggled to stay afloat.

Some residents who saw the alarming sight quickly called for help.

About three men jumped into the water in attempts to retrieve the drowning man.

Though it appeared futile initially, it took the efforts of other bystanders to eventually retrieve the man and the three others.

