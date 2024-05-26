Despite initial uncertainties, the Asantehene affirmed his satisfaction with his experience.

“Whatever doubts or reservations might have crossed my mind, all I can say after the 25-year period is that I have no regrets on being a Freemason, experiencing what it unfolds and what it means to be called a Freemason,” he stated.

Looking forward, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed his commitment to making Freemasonry beneficial to Ghana and its citizens while promoting peace.

He expressed optimism about the future growth of the Grand Lodge, highlighting the importance of dedicated members who will provide relief to the needy and uphold truthfulness.

Additionally, the Asantehene called for the Grand Lodge to expand its influence beyond its current areas of activity and reach regions that have not yet experienced its initiatives.

Freemasonry

Freemasonry is a way life with over four million members worldwide. In Ghana, however, there are over 1000 Freemasons.

The Grand Lodge of Ghana is a self-governing body was established in 2009. But before then freemasons met under the authority of one of three British Lodges: Grand Lodge of Ireland, the Grand Lodge of Scotland and the United Grand Lodge of England.

The first record of Freemasons meeting in Ghana extends back to the 1800s. Since then, freemasons have regularly met in groups known as Lodges to improve themselves and to plan and undertake many quiet acts of charity to their communities.

In 2019, the Grand Lodge of Ghana addressed concerns about how it had unfortunately become synonymous with occultism and evil practices of idol worship because of the activities of unscrupulous persons who would do anything for fame and wealth.