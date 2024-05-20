An 8-year old boy Baba Yakubu has drown in River Adjei at Nurses Quarters near Domeabra in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

This is after the lad went missing for a day.

Family members revealed to Adom News that, the deceased went to the river together with his 12-year-old elder brother and friends to swim on Sunday afternoon but did not return home.

The relative by name Moses Akpe said they received a distress call of a body floating in the river the next day.

His body was, however, retrieved with the help of some residents.

The deceased’s family spokesperson, Yakubu Mudasiru said the absence of bridge on the river is threatening their lives.

