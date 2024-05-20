Ghanaian rapper Medikal has made startling revelations about his former wife, Fella Makafui, disclosing that she underwent a tummy tuck surgery to enhance her business ventures.

The ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker disclosed that Fella’s flat stomach was not a result of her slim tea product but rather from the surgical procedure.

Despite his initial disapproval, he supported her decision to undergo the surgery to ensure her happiness, he said in one of the videos he posted on his snap over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Medikal confessed to footing the bill for Fella’s surgeries in Nigeria and Turkey, amounting to over €25,000, along with related expenses.

The rapper further explained that Fella’s desire to promote her business led her to pursue the surgery, even though he suggested alternative methods such as using ambassadors or influencers for the slim tea.

He continued that their disagreement on this issue led to a temporary rift in their relationship.

Expressing concern for Fella’s well-being, Medikal discouraged her from proceeding with the surgery, emphasizing the potential risks involved. However, Fella persisted with her decision despite his reservations, Medikal said in the video.

Medikal also disclosed that he invested significant funds, amounting to over $300,000, into Fella’s import and flat tummy business, demonstrating his commitment to supporting her entrepreneurial endeavours.

Meanwhile, in response to the videos, Fella Makafuihas expressed her preference for addressing matters through legal channels rather than airing grievances on social media.

