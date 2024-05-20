Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several government officials were involved in a harrowing helicopter crash earlier today, leaving rescuers scrambling to reach the remote crash site in the mountainous East Azerbaijan Province.

The crash occurred amid dense fog and extreme cold, exacerbating rescue efforts.

The helicopter, carrying President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other high-ranking officials, went down in a northern region of Iran, according to state news agency IRNA.

Despite hours of searching, officials have yet to reach the crash site, although the exact location has been determined through signals from the aircraft.

Initial reports suggest that nine individuals were onboard, including three officials, an imam, and members of the flight and security teams. Among them were President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian.

Iranian authorities have expressed appreciation for the support offered by numerous nations and international organizations during the search and rescue operation.

Turkey and Russia, in particular, have announced plans to send aircraft and rescuers to assist in the search efforts.

The crash has prompted an outpouring of concern and sympathy from regional leaders, including Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Iraq.

Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed hope for the safe return of President Raisi and his companions, urging the Iranian people not to worry about disruptions to the country’s affairs.

