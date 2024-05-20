A finance worker at a multinational firm became ensnared in a deepfake fraud scheme, resulting in a loss of $25 million (equiv. 356,305,500.00 Ghanaian Cedis).

The elaborate scam, orchestrated using deepfake technology, involved impersonating the company’s chief financial officer in a video conference call, as revealed by Hong Kong police.

According to reports, the unsuspecting worker participated in a video call, believing it to be with several colleagues, only to realize later that all participants were deepfake recreations.

Hong Kong police described the scam as a “multi-person video conference” where every individual present was, in fact, a fraudulent creation.

The scam unfolded when the worker received a message purportedly from the company’s UK-based CFO, prompting suspicions of a phishing attempt.

Despite initial doubts, the worker was persuaded to proceed after interacting with seemingly genuine colleagues during the video call.

Subsequently, the worker authorized the transfer of $25 million, under the belief that the call participants were authentic company representatives.

This incident is part of a concerning trend wherein fraudsters leverage deepfake technology to manipulate publicly available footage and deceive unsuspecting individuals.

Hong Kong police reported making six arrests related to such scams, highlighting the increasing prevalence of sophisticated cyberattacks.

Furthermore, the British engineering company Arup has confirmed its involvement as the victim of the deepfake fraud.

Arup disclosed that it had notified authorities about the incident, emphasizing that its financial stability and business operations remained intact despite the fraudulent activity.

Rob Greig, Arup’s global chief information officer, underscored the rising threat posed by cybercriminals, noting a surge in attacks targeting businesses worldwide.

He urged organizations to remain vigilant and enhance their cybersecurity defences in response to evolving threats, including deepfakes.

Arup’s experience serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for heightened cybersecurity measures in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

As businesses navigate the digital landscape, safeguarding against deepfake fraud and other forms of cybercrime is paramount to protecting assets and preserving trust in the digital age.

