A transmission line upgrade project being undertaken by the Electricity Company of Ghana, which will see improvements in power supply in the Ashanti Region, is near completion.

Works on the 33Kv Line Upgrade project, undertaken by an Indian firm, Arvensis Energy Private Limited, which is seeing an upgrade of the line from Ridge BSP through Kaase Substation to the Electricity Company of Ghana Boadi Substation, is progressing at a fast pace.

While the Ridge-Kaase Transmission Line is 85 percent complete, Kaase – Boadi on the other hand, is about 60 percent complete.

This came to light during a working tour by Director of Network Projects, Ing. George Hommey, to project sites where he interacted with Ashanti Sub-Transmission Technical Managers and the contractors.

Ing Hommey also met and interacted with some landlords who posed a right-of-way challenge to the project and had their concerns duly taken note of.

The contractors are expected to complete and hand over the project in June this year as they work assiduously to meet the 11-week deadline.

The Kumasi Line Upgrade Project involves upgrading of 33Kv transmission line from 264mm² conductors to 400mm² conductors from Boadi through Kaase to Ridge.

The project aims to strengthen the lines to enable them to transmit a greater amount of power.

This, according to the Electricity Company of Ghana, will enhance the reliability of the electricity supply in the region.

