A tragic accident has claimed the lives of three individuals after the car they were traveling in plunged into a flooded gutter near the abattoir bridge on the Tema Motorway during heavy rains.

The driver, Noel Adams, had been reported missing since Saturday, May 26, when he was last seen alive.

According to his sibling, Adams had picked up two girls from Tema and was heading towards Accra.

Upon reaching the abattoir bridge, the area was heavily flooded, blurring his vision as he tried to navigate through the water.

Unfortunately, their car veered off the road and fell into the gutter.

The submerged vehicle was discovered by pedestrians who notified the police. Upon inspection, the car was found empty, prompting further searches.

Eyewitnesses reported that libations were poured at the scene, which led to the recovery of a bodies from the water.

The body of the second passenger was discovered at Tema Community 19.

However, Adams’ body was discovered days later at a beach at Klagon.

It was suspected that he attempted to exit the vehicle as the windscreen was broken and his door was open when the car was found.

His body is believed to have been washed away by the floodwaters.

The identity of the two passengers is yet to be established.