Comic actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz as Lil Win, has defended himself against some allegations as he expresses heartfelt gratitude to the public for the outpouring of support following a tragic accident last Saturday.

The accident, which involved Lil Win, his manager Raymoney, and a bouncer, occurred on the Kumasi-Accra highway and has resulted in severe injuries.

Tragically, the collision also claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy.

In a statement, Lil Win thanked the management and medical staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s Emergency Unit for their diligent care of everyone involved in the accident.

The management expressed deep sorrow over the death of the young boy and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

In an interview, parents of the deceased child called out Lil Win for failing to commiserate with them before and during the burial of the accident victim.

However, Lil Win addressed the allegations of neglect that have surfaced in the wake of the accident, labeling them as unwarranted and disturbing.

They clarified that the extent of the damage and injuries was not immediately clear due to the severity of the injuries suffered by Lil Win, Raymoney, and the bouncer.

In a press statement, the actor’s management maintains that he is not the guilty party in the tragic accident.

The management expressed confidence in the ongoing police investigation, which they believe will establish the facts of the incident.

Meanwhile, Lil Win’s manager, Raymoney, is still undergoing treatment, while Lil Win has yet to fully recover from his injuries.

The bouncer is currently being processed for a surgical review.

Lil Win further called for continued support and prayers from the public for the full recovery of all those affected.