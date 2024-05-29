Aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo, was involved in near fisticuff at the Legon centre.

The fight occurred during misunderstanding over the ongoing voter registration process in the district.

Details surrounding the cause of the fight remain unclear, but eyewitnesses suggest that the altercation began over Dumelo being restricted from using his phone.

Despite complying with the preventive orders, Dumelo argued that he would protest if his opponent, Lydia Alhassan, were allowed to use her phone.

During his argument, a student from the University of Ghana, reportedly aligned with the opposing party, challenged Dumelo.

This confrontation, captured in a viral video, showed Dumelo warning the student, escalating the situation to near physical violence.

Security forces present at the scene intervened promptly, escorting Mr. Dumelo away and restoring calm at the center.

Watch video below: