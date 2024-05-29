A CCTV footage captured the harrowing details of the broad daylight robbery at the Pan African Savings and Loan company’s branch at Spintex.

The incident reportedly happened in the noon hours of Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The footage captured the unsuspecting jeep approach the bank, as they were quickly followed by the two armed men on a motorbike.

The pillion rider quickly dismounts and approached the targeted vehicle, firing several rounds of gunshot as they make way for their victims.

The driver of the jeep attempts to reverse and escape, but the robbers swiftly hijack the car from both ends.

They manage to snatch a bag of money from the front passenger seat amidst the chaos.

The suspects were initially attacked by the bank’s security officer who fired her gun, striking one of the robbers.

However, her gun jammed, allowing the thieves to escape.

