The Department of Urban Roads, under the Ministry of Roads and Highways, has announced a major disruption to vehicular traffic on Cantonments road in Accra.

This interruption will commence on Sunday, May 26th, and continue until Monday, July 29th, 2024.

The disruption is due to drainage and traffic management works on the section of Cantonments Road between the Police Station and Danquah Circle.

This project is part of a larger effort to improve the drainage system and enhance pedestrian safety in front of the Police Hospital.

The initiative is a collaboration between the International Hospitals Group Ltd (IHG) and the Ministry of the Interior.

It aims to upgrade the overall infrastructure and safety measures around the Police Hospital, ensuring a safer and more efficient environment for both pedestrians and motorists.

Motorists and other road users planning to use Cantonments road during this period are kindly requested to follow the traffic management signs placed for guidance.

The Police MTTD will be positioned at strategic points to assist all motorists.