The Accra-Tema Motorway has fully been opened to traffic following the completion of repair works on the dilapidated bridge.

This was announced in a statement by the police which indicated the reopening as at 6:00 am on Friday.

The statement noted repair work on the Lakplakpa bridge along the stretch has been completed.

The Service expressed appreciation to motorists for their cooperation and also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The Roads and Highways Ministry on Monday commenced emergency repair work on the Lakplakpa river bridge on the Accra-bound section of the Accra-Tema Motorway.

This situation left scores of motorists and commuters stranded as the works led to a gridlock on the stretch.

The Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, announced the team will complete the task on Friday, June 17 and was confident that the deadline would be met.

He noted that the team has been working day and night to reconstruct the deck, applying modern technology of concrete production and use to ensure that the road is opened to traffic by Friday, 17 June 2022 at 6:00.