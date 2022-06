Nigerian actor Moses Armstrong has been caged by the police for alleged sexual assault of a minor.

He was arrested on Thursday, June 16 by operatives of the police command after they received a complaint of him allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed Armstrong’s arrest during a chat with Qed.ng.

Rollas described the case as “a very serious one”.

He said it is being handled by the First Lady of the state, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

The AGN president added that the organisation will not condone such a crime.

Rollas said: “To get involved with a child as young as 16 years, is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for.

“This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case.”

Armstrong, until his arrest was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

He lost his wife and colleague, Rita Armstrong in 2018.