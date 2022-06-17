National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Aziz Haruna Futa, has explained why he should be given another term to continue his transformation of the Nasara Wing.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday, he said although he has delivered on his mandate within the four-year tenure, he is ever ready to continue his good works.

“I have achieved a lot as National Nasara Coordinator in the last four years and worked a lot for the Zongo votes. I personally resourced Nasara officers across the country and I can even tell you that I was the first Nasara Coordinator to share motorbikes with coordinators,” he said.

Mr Futa bemoaned that since the formation of Nasara, no National Coordinator has won re-election, and this lack of continuity, has affected its progress, adding that it is in the interest of the NPP to break this chain, and for the first time, allow continuity in Nasara.

“I have successfully resourced the Nasara Wing and supported our activities in the last elections resulting in the massive votes secured by the NPP,” he added.

The NPP will hold its National Annual Delegates Conference, to elect National Executive Officers, from 15th to 17th July, in Accra, and it is widely expected that Aziz Futa will be overwhelmingly retained as National Nasara Coordinator, by the various Nasara Coordinators who form the Electoral College for the Nasara elections.

