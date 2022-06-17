A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja has convicted and sentenced one Chibuike Omemgboji to six months of community service.

He was convicted on Wednesday, June 15, having pleaded guilty to one count charge of fraudulent impersonation.

The court heard that Chibue, under the name Surajo Ascencio, created accounts on Facebook and Instagram specifically to lure women into a relationship scam.

He is said to have demanded monies from the victims after which he disables his account and goes into hiding.

However, one of his victims, Sarah Vankuta alias Danne Gibbs facilitated his arrest. He scammed her of $4,328 under the pretext of fake love.

Consequently, Chibuke was handed a communal labour sentence of six months.

He has been ordered to sweep a church in the vicinity for the entire six months.



