The National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abdul-Aziz Haruna Futa, has embarked on a tour of the 16 Regions of the country, to mobilise support for the compilation of a new register for the December elections.

The tour, which begun in the Central Region on May 30, 2020, is to afford the Coordinator of the Nasara wing of the governing party an opportunity to educate the Zongo communities on how to follow the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service protocols, to protect themselves against the global pandemic, Covid-19.

He indicated that the campaign, dubbed ‘We Care Campaign’, is part of several plans his outfit has outlined to get Zongo residents informed about the pandemic, as well as propagate the commitment of NPP and the Nasara wing towards the fight against Covid-19.

He assured residents in the Zongo communities that the Nasara wing will keep supporting them in this difficult time because there cannot be effective political participation if people are not in good health.

MORE:

Mr Futa used the opportunity to distribute nose masks, hand sanitisers, liquid soap and some other protective equipment to the Zongo communities in the Central region.

He encouraged the residents to come out to register when the Electoral Commission (EC) starts registering people for the new Voters Register.

“We understand that we are in hard times, nevertheless the President, Nana Akufo-Addo has shown true leadership by how he has effectively managed Ghana in the past three and a half years, especially during this global pandemic – Covid-19.

“However, we have to consolidate his efforts and support him to do more by coming out to register when the EC begins the exercise. This is the surest way to vote and reaffirm his leadership come 7th December, 2020, Inshal Allah,” he said.

His tour of the rest of the Regions continue on Monday, June 9, 2020. He was accompanied by his two Deputies, Abdul Tarick Bonsu and Hajia Ayisha Yusif.