Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Ranford Gyampo, has expressed disgust at the friction between the two main political parties over the new register compilation.

According to Prof Gyampo, the compilation of a new register is the sole mandate of the EC hence the need for them to be allowed to work independently.

“The back and forth is not helping anybody because the sole decision lies with the EC as part of measures to ensure a free, fair and election so I believe they know what is best for Ghanaians,” he said.

Speaking on Adom FM‘s Dwaso Nsem show with Chief Jerry Forson, Prof Gyampo cautioned that the continuous rift over the register could affect Ghana’s peace and stability.

“The EC wants a credible electoral structure and register but the environment is too charged and polarised with one party backing the EC and the other resisting but we need to tread cautiously.

“The NPP must stop defending the EC as that raises suspicion and deepens mistrust because they can speak for themselves or employ people to do so while the NDC stops their attacks too,” he cautioned.

He said the double standards could weaken the body which is constitutionally mandated to be independent.