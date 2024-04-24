Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has called on the government to be honest with Ghanaians.

According to him, dishonesty is often considered more offensive than mismanagement, incompetence, or corruption.

This comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) heavily criticised President Akufo-Addo’s decision to rename and relocate the AMERI Power Plant as Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant.

However, the NDC has argued that this decision is unrealistic and costly, claiming that the relocation cost $35 million.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM show on April 24, he said, “…And the way to go about it is to tell us exactly the truth about the situation and tell us how they are taking us out. That was what President Mahama did. Look, we have a financial problem, we have a generation problem, and we have a fuel problem, and these are the ways I am going to solve them. That was what he did.

“The President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia (the driver’s mate), and the Energy Minister must be leading a conversation to let us truly appreciate where we are. We know where we are, but we just want that respect shown to us.”

He stated that, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) recently engaged with ECG and, after analysing the data, concluded that of the approximately 4,000 outages within the period, only 600 could be attributed to local issues.

According to him, the PURC concluded that the remaining outages were attributed to insufficient generation capacity, as per the PURC’s assessment.

“And that is a government regulatory agency accessing data provided by ECG itself and concluding in that way, and so it is inexplainable that people in authority like the minister and spokesperson would continue to deny this obvious fact. It is insulting to us as a people,” he added.

READ ALSO: