The Inter-Party Resistance against the New Voter Register (IPRAN) is threatening to disrupt the mass registration exercise should the Electoral Commission (EC) proceed with its plan to compile a new voters’ register.

According to the group, the election management body is employing crude Machiavellian tactics with its plan to compile a new roll ahead of this year’s general elections.

At a press conference on Tuesday, 26 May 2020, IPRAN described as disappointing the EC’s move to amend C.I 91 Section 1(3), to exclude the current voter ID card as part of the primary identification documents required by an eligible voter to go through with registration ahead of the December polls.

“It is disappointing and disheartening to note that that was the first time political parties in the Resistance had heard about this blatant attempt at political bigotry by the EC to exclude close to about 10 million eligible voters from registering to vote in this year’s general elections,” said Bernard Mornah, spokesperson for the group.

Mr Mornah argued that both the Ghana Card and the passport are fraught with illegalities and cannot be used for the compilation of the new register.

”We have heard some of the misleading and deceptive claims from the EC, ostensibly arguing that the exclusion of the existing voter ID card, was driven by a ‘school of thought’ that some foreigners may be carrying the voter ID card and some others who registered in 2012 with NHIS Card may still be on the register.

“This argument is preposterous and repulsive to say the least as the so called reliable identification documents (Ghana Card and Passport) are also fraught with same allegation of foreigners’ infiltration and in some instances foreigners possessing same have been arrested as reported”.

Bernard Mornah however asked religious group and civil society organisations to speak against the development to avert a possible implosion.