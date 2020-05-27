Ghana’s parliament house was almost empty on Wednesday following media reports of some two members and 13 staff testing positive to the novel coronavirus disease.

Although Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, in a news conference on Tuesday dismissed the reports, describing it as speculative journalism, to the shock of many, the house witnessed a classic social distancing protocol.

Members who were present were just a handful who strictly complied with the nose masks-wearing directive.

However, Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Mubarak Muntaka on Wednesday confirmed that the House has indeed recorded positive cases and questioned why the Majority Leader would lie to Ghanaians.

Speaking on the Prime Morning Show on Joy Prime, he said the individuals were currently in isolation with contact tracing ongoing.

Meanwhile, MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza is calling for the closure of Parliament for MPs to self-isolate.

Watch the video of the almost-empty house below: