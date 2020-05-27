Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Mubarak Muntaka, has confirmed that the House has recorded positive cases of the deadly coronavirus.

According to him, two Members of Parliament (MPs) and 13 parliamentary staff tested positive after the Speaker’s directive for mass testing,

He disclosed this on Prime Morning Show on Joy Prime TV, adding that the individuals are currently in isolation with contact tracing ongoing.

His confirmation follows a press briefing on Tuesday during which Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu dismissed media reports on the positive cases.

MORE:

However, Mr Muntaka insists that the Majority Leader should have adopted a sincere approach at the press briefing to ensure the safety of all.

“They could have just told us the media should remain calm with the reports since the testing is still ongoing but I don’t know what their intentions were lying to the people who pay us.

“We are only endangering the lives of Ghanaians and colleague MPs since you may not know who you have come into contact with,” he fumed.