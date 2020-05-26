Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has tested negative to the novel coronavirus.

The Kumbungu lawmaker, who was part of other MPs and all staff of the House who participated in a mandatory testing for coronavirus, announced this on his Facebook page.

According to him, tests are vital in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye, directed that all members and staff of the House be tested for the virus when the House resumed sitting on Tuesday.

The move is to ensure that all MPs and staff of Parliament are protected while they undertake their duties.

He posted: “My Coronavirus test result is negative as expected. Tests are vital in controlling the spread of Covid-19. #StayHealthy.”