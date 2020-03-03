The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency is taking measures against the deadly coronavirus.

Mr Mubarak went to Parliament on Tuesday wearing a nose mask after expressing concerns about the rate at which the virus is spreading worldwide.

The World Health Organisation has classified Ghana among Priority 1 countries in the Africa region for being at risk based on flights and passenger volumes.

So far, 15 suspected cases have been tested for coronavirus in Ghana with all 15 testing negative.

Health authorities have assured it has taken adequate measures to ensure no infected persons enter the country.

But the Kumbungu MP is not convinced Ghana is prepared to manage the situation should it record Codvid-19 case.

Since prevention is better than cure, Mr Mubarak said wearing the nose mask is to protect himself from catching the virus.




