Tanzania’s State House has shared a picture of President John Magufuli exchanging a foot greeting with opposition politician Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, observing new measures by the health ministry to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The deadly virus, which broke out in January in China’s central city of Wuhan, has killed more than 3,000 people globally.

Most of the deaths are in China but over the past days there were nine times more new infections outside China than inside.

Governments around the world, including Tanzania, have advised people to avoid hugging, kissing and greeting people by hand to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tanzania has not registered any suspected cases.

Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria and Senegal are the only countries in Africa to report positive cases of the coronavirus.