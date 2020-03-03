Ghana’s leading and favourite Akan radio station, Adom 106.3 FM, starting today March 3, 2020 is accessible on MultiChoice’s GOtv and DStv audio channels.

The local FM station, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Broadcasting Group features exciting programmes including, its multi award-winning morning show Dwaso Nsem, which keeps listeners updated with a dynamic mix of lifestyle, current affairs and factual content.

Speaking on the addition of Adom FM to its audio portfolio, Managing Director at MultiChoice Ghana, Cecil Sunkwa Mills, said the move aside enriching local content delivery to Ghanaians will allow for more relevant radio content to reach a wider spectrum of listeners in Ghana, 24 hours a day.

On the DStv platform, Adom FM can be accessed on the Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access packages, on channel 883.

On the GOtv platform, Adom FM will also be available on MAX, Plus, Value and Lite packages on channel 196.

Adom FM has been serving an array of shows to passionate listeners with content that inspires, informs and entertains in the local Akan language for over 10 years.