Lucky listeners of Ghana’s leading radio station, Adom 106.3 FM, have begun receiving prizes in the ongoing Adom FM Home Makeover campaign.

Winners are being rewarded with NASCO products, provided by Electroland Ghana, Adom FM’s partner in this initiative aimed at enhancing home living and bringing joy to households.

On Friday, May 31, Christiana Oduman from Teshie emerged as the first monthly draw winner, taking home a 50″ smart Android NASCO television.

Madam Oduman was accompanied by her military partner to the Adom FM studio to receive her prize.

Additionally, five other listeners received consolation prizes, including NASCO steam irons and blenders.

The campaign also features weekly mini-draws, offering listeners chances to win prizes ahead of the major monthly draws.

Adom FM Home Makeover participation

Every day on Adom FM, Dwaso Nsem host, Chief Jerry Forson, shares tips on home improvement. Later, he is joined by Work & Happiness host, OPD, who quizzes listeners on the daily tip.

Listeners are encouraged to take photos of NASCO products in their homes and send them to a dedicated line.

Participants who answer the quiz questions or submit photos are entered into weekly and monthly draws, with winners taking home various NASCO products.