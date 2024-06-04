Zlatko Zahovič, born on February 1, 1971, in Maribor, Slovenia, is considered one of the greatest Slovenian footballers of all time. There are all events betting at the 1xBet platform, where football matches that feature Slovenian footballers are present too.

Renowned for his creativity, vision, and goal-scoring ability, Zahovič had a distinguished career that saw him excel in both domestic leagues and on the international stage.

Zahovič began his professional career with Partizan Belgrade in the Yugoslav First League, where he played from 1989 to 1993. When betting on all events at 1xBet, make sure to see how you can wager on Partizan’s matches too.

During his time at Partizan, he made 67 appearances and scored 21 goals, contributing to their league title in the 1992-93 season.

An incredible spell at Portugal

In 1993, Zahovič moved to Portugal to join Vitória de Guimarães, where he continued to impress with his technical skills and playmaking abilities. You may also want to try your football betting online at the 1xBet platform on the possibilities offered by the great Portuguese football competitions too.

Over 2 seasons, he made 55 appearances and scored 17 goals. His performances earned him a move to FC Porto in 1996. Here, Zahovič achieved some remarkable things, including:

winning the Primeira Liga 3 times;

claiming the Taça de Portugal in 1998;

and making 87 appearances and scoring 27 goals.

When trying your online football betting with 1xBet, you will also be able to wager on everything that Portuguese football has to offer.

Trying his luck in other places

Zahovič’s success at Porto led to a transfer to Olympiacos in Greece in 1999. He spent just 1 season there, making 24 appearances and scoring 10 goals, but his performances helped Olympiacos secure the Greek Super League title. There is online virtual sports betting from 1xBet that also has exciting leagues and tournaments too.

In 2000, Zahovič moved to Spain to play for Valencia CF. He played a pivotal role in their run to the 2000-01 UEFA Champions League final, although they were defeated by Bayern Munich. In his 2 seasons at Valencia, he made 20 appearances and scored 2 goals. Now, from 1xBet, you can find online virtual sports betting too, where decisive matches can also be wagered.

Zahovič returned to Portugal in 2001 to join Benfica, where he played until his retirement in 2005. During his time at Benfica, he made 95 appearances and scored 14 goals, helping the club win the Taça de Portugal in 2004.

Internationally, Zahovič was a key player for the Slovenian national team. He earned 80 caps and scored 35 goals from 1992 to 2004, making him Slovenia’s all-time leading scorer.

Disclaimer:

1XBET is regulated by the Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board. Betting is addictive and can be psychologically harmful

25+